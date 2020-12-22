Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.59

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 65832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 3.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 603,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 415,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

