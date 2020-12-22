Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.29.

NYSE ANTM opened at $306.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

