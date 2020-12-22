Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE:APHA opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

