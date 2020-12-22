Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $706.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

