Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.35.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.