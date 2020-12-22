AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,054 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $305,230.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,293,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $7,546,564. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

