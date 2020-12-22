AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $9,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 256,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock worth $25,181,982. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

