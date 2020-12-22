AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHC shares. BidaskClub lowered National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

