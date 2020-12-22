AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 243.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 622.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 147,013 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $181.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,001.22, a P/E/G ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

