AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 155,908 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:CPF opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

