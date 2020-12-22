AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 36,751 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

