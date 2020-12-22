Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AROC. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Archrock stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Archrock by 88.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Archrock by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Archrock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Archrock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

