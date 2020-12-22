Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

