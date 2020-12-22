Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,014.29

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $44,014.29 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 354.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,089,121 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#.

