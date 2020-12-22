Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 93.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

