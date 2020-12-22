Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter.

PLX opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

