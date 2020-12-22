Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $189,000 Investment in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of The Container Store Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 130,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 over the last three months. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.