Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $233,000 Investment in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

