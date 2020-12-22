Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,303,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.