Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 16,000 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Castlight Health worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,169,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,218,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 147,016 shares during the period. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $12,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,838 shares of company stock valued at $696,292. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

