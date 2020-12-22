Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

