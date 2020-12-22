Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe Buys 142,857 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Arvinas by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

