ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $208.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83. ASM International has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

