Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.65. 328,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 161,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $474.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.