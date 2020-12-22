Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

ASPU stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

In other news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.