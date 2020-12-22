ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. In the last week, ATN has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $591,356.88 and $18,298.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00139777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00730175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00164936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00107661 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.