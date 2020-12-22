AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel Sells 75,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATRC opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AtriCure by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

