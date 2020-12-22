AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells $3,825,000.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATRC opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

