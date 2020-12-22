August J. Troendle Sells 216,048 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

