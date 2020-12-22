Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,099. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.