Aurora Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Aurora has a market cap of $17.92 million and $1.36 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Get Aurora alerts:

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

