Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 988,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,019. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

