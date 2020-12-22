Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.