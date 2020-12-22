Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

