B. Riley Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $72.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 437,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

