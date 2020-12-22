Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.8% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.07. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

