Barclays Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $36.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 2.74. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.