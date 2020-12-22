Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $830,286.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.