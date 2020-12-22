BASIC Trading Up 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $27.11 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00139777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00730175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00164936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00107661 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,961,749 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

