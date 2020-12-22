BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.01

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.61.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

