Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $390,258.32 and $63,224.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

