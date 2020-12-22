Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Shares Down 2.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 49,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 105,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

BDRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

