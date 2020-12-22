Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.61. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Belden by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

