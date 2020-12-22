BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

BLU stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

