Benchmark Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $115.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $106.27 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

