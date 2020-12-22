Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros Sells 159,692 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $27,819,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

