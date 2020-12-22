BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. 4,580,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BEST by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 643,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

