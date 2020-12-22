BidaskClub Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $20.09 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $382.71 million, a P/E ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

