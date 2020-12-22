BidaskClub Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.