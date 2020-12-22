BidaskClub Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

